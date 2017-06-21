Gurbaksh Singh Chahal is an Indian-American internet entrepreneur, writer, and philanthropist. By the age of 25, Chahal founded two internet advertising companies, ClickAgents and BlueLithium. Gurbaksh Chahal still has a long way to go, as he is very young and feels that there is lot more to do for his people.
Gurbaksh Singh Chahal – Die Hard Internet Entrepreneur
