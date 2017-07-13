Gurbaksh Chahal interviewed on NBC's TechNow - YouTube

In this video Gurbaksh "G" Chahal interviews with Jim Goldman on CNBC's show High Net Worth. Aired on Friday March 14th 2008. Gurbaksh Chahal is all of 27-years-old, and he's already made a significant mark as an entrepreneur. At 18, he sold his first company, Click Agents, for $40 million to ValueClick. At 25, he sold another, Blue Lithium, to Yahoo for $300 million in cash. To watch more videos visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeELMlBYE3ObWYH-8nYomEQ