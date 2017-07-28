Gurbaksh Singh Chahal’s most impactful quote is, “If you genuinely want something, don’t wait for it – teach yourself to be impatient”. Don’t wait for someone to ask you to help with something; you need to find an issue that concerns you and take the steps to make a difference. To know more visit www.gurbakshchahal.com
Gurbaksh Singh Chahal: You Can Make a Difference | BeLimitlessGurbaksh Chahal | The Many Ways You Can Make a Difference
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 10:44 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment