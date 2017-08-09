Blockchain brings inherit advantage to the growing $230 billion+ digital advertising we participate in. Currently, the industry is plagued with fraud and data supply chain challenges mounting to over $8 billion+ annually. As digital technology continues to evolve, there are two major disruptions entering the marketplace: Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. To know more visit https://gravity4.com/leadership/
Gurbaksh Chahal - The Next Multi-Trillion Dollar Economy: AI and BlockChain
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 11:21 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment