Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 389 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gurbaksh Chahal – An American Internet Entrepreneur

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTwitter
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 11:29 PM
Discuss:

Gurbaksh Chahal is an Indian-American internet entrepreneur, writer, and philanthropist. By the age of 25, Chahal founded two internet advertising companies, ClickAgents and BlueLithium. Gurbaksh Chahal still has a long way to go, as he is very young and feels that there is lot more to do for his people. To know more visit www.gurbakshchahal.com

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor