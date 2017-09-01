Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 406 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

G4 Natural Resources – Founded by Gurbaksh Chahal

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTwitter
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:39 PM
Discuss:

G4 Natural Resources is part of an international conglomerate, G4 Holdings Worldwide, founded by Gurbaksh Chahal, which houses entities such as G4 Natural Resources and Gravity4. With Gurbaksh’s leadership at the helm, G4 Natural Resources is focused on solving the energy challenges of our society, by utilizing cutting edge technology and platform solutions.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor