Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 414 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Paris Hilton Announces Participation In Upcoming LydianCoin ICO

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 3:56 AM
Discuss:

LydianCoin is from a company called Gravity4, an online advertising business claiming to be “the world’s first A.I. big data marketing cloud.” It is raising $100 million through the sale of Lydian “tokens”— although the company doesn’t seem to be developing anything that needs to be funded at the moment.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor