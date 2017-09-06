LydianCoin is from a company called Gravity4, an online advertising business claiming to be “the world’s first A.I. big data marketing cloud.” It is raising $100 million through the sale of Lydian “tokens”— although the company doesn’t seem to be developing anything that needs to be funded at the moment.
Paris Hilton Announces Participation In Upcoming LydianCoin ICO
Wed Sep 6, 2017
