Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 416 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gurbaksh Chahal | I Kept My Dream Alive

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 12:47 AM
Discuss:

As you look yourself in the mirror, read this every morning to yourself as you wake up.You say that I may or may not succeed but you don’t get to decide.I don’t know who or what decides.I will dream about finding it…until I can finally see what you see…as the world sees the promise I kept.I kept my dream alive- Gurbaksh Chahal. To know more visit www.gurbakshchahal.com

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor