Gurbaksh Singh Chahal is an Indian-American internet entrepreneur. By age 25, Chahal founded two internet advertising companies, ClickAgents and BlueLithium. He is also the founder of RadiumOne and Gravity4, also online advertising technology companies. Chahal is the author of The Dream: How I Learned the Risks and Rewards of Entrepreneurship and Made Millions.
Gurbaksh Chahal's Biography - Muck Rack
