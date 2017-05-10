Newsvine

Gurbaksh Chahal - Highschool Dropout Makes $40 Million in 18 Months

Gurbaksh Chahal, started an internet business at just 16 years of age, selling it 18 months later for $40 million. Tuning into that success, he then started another company and sold it at age 25 for $300 million cash. No one can say he was born to be rich, however. Gurbaksh’s childhood was anything but exciting.

