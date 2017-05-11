Gurbaksh Singh Chahal- an entrepreneur launched a company, ClickAgents, at a very young age. A drop out from school had bigger dreams to fulfill. He moved ahead to be the founder of blue Lithium. He sold both his company at a huge price and thus became the richest entrepreneur of his times. Now he owns The Chahal Foundation and Gravity4 but surely there is no stopping.
Gurbaksh Singh Chahal – An American Internet Entrepreneur
