Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 181 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Interview With Gurbaksh Chahal, CEO Of gWallet, on Brand Bar and The Social Advertising Industry

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: yahoo
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 10:22 PM
Discuss:

I recently had a chance to connect with gWallet’s Gurbaksh “G” Chahal regarding gWallet’s new Brand Bar, which aims to better engage social gamers with brands. We discussed the current state of the industry, Facebook Credits, the history of the advertising game and what’s next for gWallet.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor