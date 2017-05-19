Newsvine

Gurbaksh Chahal - Entrepreneurial Fuel for Multimillionaire

GurbakshChahal grew up in East San Jose, California a tough and gritty neighbourhood.He was ostracised and bullied in grade school for being different. He dropped out of high school at the age of 16, started his own internet business and never looked back.He leant on his close-knit family for courage and strength that would help him become a multimillionaire entrepreneur.

