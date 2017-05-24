Gurbaksh Chahal: If Money Is Your Only Goal, You'll Never Achieve It

From a purely financial standpoint, few could deny that RadiumOne founder and CEO Gurbaksh Chahal has experienced immense success. From generating $100,000 monthly just 90 days into his entrepreneurial career, to selling one company for $40 million and another to Yahoo! for $300 million, the California native has built a resume of a man who seems to be all about the bottom line. Yet, when the businessman has a chance to speak candidly, he proves that he is anything but.