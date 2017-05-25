Newsvine

Gurbaksh Chahal - What it takes to Succeed in Life

“Whatever your ultimate dream maybe, it can be frustrating when someone overlooked you and didn’t give you a chance. The challenge is, most believe in “luck” giving them an opportunity. They look for a sponsor, a mentor, or an investor – to help them achieve their dreams. My advice: Stop thinking like that. I have always been a believer that – you create your own luck. Don’t wait for people to give you the chance because success does not come as a handout.” – Gurbaksh Chahal

