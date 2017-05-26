Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal on Turning Obstacles into Opportunities

Emigrating from India to California with his family at age 4, Gurbaksh Chahal struggled with bullies at school. But he leaned on family for strength that would become his entrepreneurial fuel. He dropped out of school at 16, started a business and never looked back. Chahal sold his first online advertising startup ClickAgents within two years for $40 million, cashed out his second company BlueLithium for $300 million.