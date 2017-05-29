Gurbaksh Chahal - Successful Business Entrepreneur of USA

Gurbaksh Chahal was 3, his parents came to America because of instability in India and stayed with their friends in San Jose. Thereafter Gurbaksh went online and incorporated his company with the help of his brother. After three months, Gurbaksh had made $100,000 in revenue. He realised he had a business. G named it “ClickAgents”. From there he never looked back. Within a year, he had $1 million a month in revenue. After completing all formalities and paperwork he finally sold ClickAgents for $40 million.