Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 209 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gurbaksh Chahal - Successful Business Entrepreneur of USA

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 10:02 PM
Discuss:

Gurbaksh Chahal was 3, his parents came to America because of instability in India and stayed with their friends in San Jose. Thereafter Gurbaksh went online and incorporated his company with the help of his brother. After three months, Gurbaksh had made $100,000 in revenue. He realised he had a business. G named it “ClickAgents”. From there he never looked back. Within a year, he had $1 million a month in revenue. After completing all formalities and paperwork he finally sold ClickAgents for $40 million.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor