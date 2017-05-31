Gurbaksh Singh Chahal aka “G” is the founder and CEO of Gravity4. He laid the foundation of this company on July 17 th , 2014. This company aims to disrupt the software and advertising industries together, by automating a $100 billion market that is still manually driven. G is a die-hard Indian-American Internet entrepreneur who focuses on achieving his goals and targets.
Starring the Founder & CEO of Gravity4-Gurbaksh Chahal
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 9:38 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment