Gurbaksh chahal - When's the best time to raise funds?

Advice on building a business from someone who sold $340M worth of companies before the age of 25 .Gurbaksh Chahal is all of 27-years-old, and he's already made a significant mark as an entrepreneur. At 18, he sold his first company, Click Agents, for $40 million to ValueClick. At 25, he sold another, Blue Lithium, to Yahoo for $300 million in cash.