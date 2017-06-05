Gurbaksh Chahal | If I Graduated Today, What Would I Do? | BeLimitlessGurbaksh Chahal - If I Graduated Today, What Would I Do?

Although Gurbaksh Chahal dropped out of high school at the age of 16, to pursue his dreams in business, he never downplayed the importance of education. Quiet to the contrary, he often stated in all of his guest lectures for students to stay in school, and to never stop learning – for it is a lifelong journey. Even through his foundation, Chahal do his best in give students the opportunity to gain institutional knowledge via means of scholarships, mentorships, and refurbishing dire schools.