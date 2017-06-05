In this video,FOX Secret Millionaire, Gurbaksh Chahal goes undercover to San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Part 2 of 5.Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (born July 17, 1982) is an American entrepreneur, author and TV Personality. He was the Founder, Chairman & CEO of two advertising companies which were sold for over $340 million.
Gurbaksh "G" Chahal - Secret Millionaire (FOX) in HD Episode
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 2:33 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment