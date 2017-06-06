The Chahal Foundation was founded on July 17th, 2014 with a mission to create a meaningful global impact in the lives of those less fortunate and yet highly spirited. The foundation created a platform where people from all over the world share a common dream, and a universal right, ‘to be happy’.For more information visit www.chahalfoundation.org
Gurbaksh Chahal - The Chahal Foundation
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 10:14 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment