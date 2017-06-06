Newsvine

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal – Die Hard Internet Entrepreneur

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal is an Indian-American internet entrepreneur. By age 25, Chahal founded two internet advertising companies, ClickAgents and BlueLithium. He is also the founder of Gravity4, also online advertising technology companies. Chahal is the author of The Dream. To know more about Gurbaksh Chahal visit www.gurbakshchahal.com

