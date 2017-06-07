Gurbaksh "G" Chahal - Secret Millionaire

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal is an American entrepreneur, author and TV Personality. He was the Founder, Chairman & CEO of two advertising companies which were sold for over $340 million. Chahal appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show to discuss his childhood and business journey. He also starred in one episode of the FOX philanthropic reality show Secret Millionaire, where he went undercover in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, California to give away at least $100,000 of his own money. He is shown donating $90,000, but has written that other donations (which raised the total above $100,000) were "left out on the editing room floor."