Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 241 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

The Chahal Foundation & its Significance

Current Status: Quarantined (40)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: yahoo
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 1:47 AM
Discuss:

Gurbaksh Chahal is an American based NRI who is an Indian-American entrepreneur. Since childhood, he was inclined towards achieving entrepreneurial success. The foundation mission statement says, “It doesn’t matter where we live or what we look like. It doesn’t matter whether we are rich or poor. It doesn’t matter what our religious beliefs are. We have the right to live without fear. We have the right to a better education. We all have the right to a better life. These are bonds that link us all.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor