Gurbaksh Chahal is a flourishing Indian-American entrepreneur who sets no limits and boundaries to reach success. He is an American based NRI, who, at a very young age, has reached a significant position. He is not only famous for his entrepreneurial activities, but also as a writer, philanthropist, and a life coach. His smashing personality combines with his brilliance to give birth to an epic Internet entrepreneur.
Gurbaksh Chahal - The 'Limitless' Man
Wed Jun 7, 2017
