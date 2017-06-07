Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 241 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal – An American Internet Entrepreneur

Current Status: Quarantined (40)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: yahoo
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 3:37 AM
Discuss:

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal- an entrepreneur launched a company, ClickAgents, at a very young age. A drop out from school had bigger dreams to fulfill. He moved ahead to be the founder of blue Lithium. He sold both his company at a huge price and thus became the richest entrepreneur of his times. Now he owns The Chahal Foundation and Gravity4 but surely there is no stopping.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor