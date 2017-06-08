Gurbaksh Chahal is a visionary entrepreneur, writer, motivational speaker, and philanthropist. He is an accomplished business leader, who has started four successful companies. He currently is the Founder, Chairman & CEO of Gravity4. Chahal also manages a known global non-profit organization, The Chahal Foundation.
Gurbaksh Chahal - An American Entrepreneur and a Self Multi-Millionaire
