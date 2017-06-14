Gurbaksh Chahal | Life Is Beautiful - Accept Its Greatness

Newsvine

We fantasize about places, people, and things we want to have, all while abandoning the precious moments right in front of us. How many times have you seen others take pictures of the most routine moments of their lives just to post them online? It wasn’t long ago when we would enjoy even the most ordinary moments and keep them in our memories. To know more visit www.belimitless.com

