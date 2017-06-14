Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 256 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gurbaksh Chahal Premieres BeProud at the Film Festival in NYC

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYouTube
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:17 AM
Discuss:

On Saturday November 3rd, founder Gurbaksh Chahal introduces the BeProud Foundation and its first mass media and social media campaign to end hate at the Sikh Film Arts Festival. The actual campaign commences on November 12th, 2012 on TV and Web. To watch more videos visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeELMlBYE3ObWYH-8nYomEQ.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor