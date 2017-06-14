Gurbaksh Chahal Premieres BeProud at the Film Festival in NYC

On Saturday November 3rd, founder Gurbaksh Chahal introduces the BeProud Foundation and its first mass media and social media campaign to end hate at the Sikh Film Arts Festival. The actual campaign commences on November 12th, 2012 on TV and Web. To watch more videos visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeELMlBYE3ObWYH-8nYomEQ.