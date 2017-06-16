The Chahal foundation will be upgrading at least 10 schools this year, to set up water filters, teach rainwater harvesting methods, plant trees, install playground equipment and educate children on how to live healthier lives. To watch more videos visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeELMlBYE3ObWYH-8nYomEQ
'Lets Make Our Kids Smile' Campaign by Gurbaksh Singh Chahal
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:04 AM
