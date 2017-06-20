Gravity4’s Chatbot is an automated service, powered by machine learning and rules that enable online interactions among consumers and brands through a messaging interface. The amazing part is that it does not require the download of any application. The Company announced its release being readily available on digital platforms (Facebook Messenger, Skype, SMS, and The Web).To know more visit https://gravity4.com/.
Gravity4 Introduces Chatbot
