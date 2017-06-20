Newsvine

Gravity4: #Belimitless #CreateYourMonaLisa

Seeded by gurbakshchahal
Seeded on Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:41 AM
“Time is free, but it's priceless. You can't own it, but you can use it. You can't keep it, but you can spend it. Once you've lost it, you can never get it back. That's why, there is no remedy for love - but to just love more. It’s up to you - to find your purpose. It's up to you, to create your Mona Lisa. That’s when you'll realize what being limitless is about?” – Gurbaksh Singh Chahal

