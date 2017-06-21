Gurbaksh Chahal, at the age of 16, dropped out of his high school to pursue his goal of becoming a successful Internet entrepreneur. He started his first company ClickAgents, which was the first ad network that focused on performance based advertising. Later, Gurbaksh sold his first company for $40 million to a public traded company, ValueClick. He became one of the youngest executives of a public company.
The Story of a Millionaire Entrepreneur - Gurbaksh Singh Chahal
Seeded on Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:34 PM
