One of world’s top video-sharing website ‘YouTube’ was founded by three PayPal employees in 2005. The website showcases user generated videos, music videos, movie clippings, TV clippings, original snap shots and long video blogs, all of which use Adobe Flash Video and the HTML5 technology. To know more visit https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGChahal.
Know More About Video Sharing Websites
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:58 PM
