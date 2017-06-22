Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 279 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Know More About Video Sharing Websites

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:58 PM
Discuss:

One of world’s top video-sharing website ‘YouTube’ was founded by three PayPal employees in 2005. The website showcases user generated videos, music videos, movie clippings, TV clippings, original snap shots and long video blogs, all of which use Adobe Flash Video and the HTML5 technology. To know more visit https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGChahal.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor