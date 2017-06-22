Gurbaksh Chahal built his dream and sold it to millions, appearing everywhere from Oprah to Men's Health magazine. Inside the tech world, his advertising tech companies like Blue Lithium and Click Agents is sold for millions to match. He published a memoir, " The Dream: How I Learned the Risks and Rewards of Entrepreneurship and Made Millions " at 25.
Gurbaksh Chahal – A Die Hard Entrepreneur
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 10:49 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment