The Chahal Foundation was a result of his philanthropic beliefs and ideas. Child welfare is a prime point of focus of the foundation worldwide. In India the foundation started a campaign “Let us make our kids smile”. He shared his thoughts on why children in India miss on their basic education. To know more visit https://www.chahalfoundation.org/.
Gurbaksh Singh Chahal As A Philanthropist
