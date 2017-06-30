With Artificial Intelligence (AI) now being seen as an essential tool in various sectors, it is important for our generation to incorporate innovative dynamic learning needs into our global education system. But when cutting-edge sectors evolve at lightning pace, it is not always possible for traditional sectors to change at the same speed. To know more visit https://gravity4.com/.
Gurbaksh Chahal | How to Prepare for a World with Artificial Intelligence
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:44 PM
