There are 187 million students who lack fundamental facilities in education. Many of them lack the basic opportunity that we take for granted…playgrounds, libraries, and meals. Too many kids go hungry. Many of the schools don’t even have toilets for girls, causing millions of girls to drop out each year. To know more visit https://www.chahalfoundation.org/.
The Chahal Foundation-Let's Make Our Kids Smile
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:34 PM
