gurbakshchahal

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 298 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal - Empower the Young Minds of Today To Face the Future Bravely

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 12:33 AM
“Machine learning helps enhance predictive modeling that has limitless number of applications. This is one of the most fascinating and promising fields of study, and its further development depends on you Human beings with natural hunger for knowledge and insatiable passion for innovation” - Gurbaksh Singh Chahal. To know more https://gravity4.com/blog/

