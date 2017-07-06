Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 302 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal: Promoting Education for a Better Tomorrow

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 10:10 PM
Discuss:

The Chahal Foundation, a non-profit founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Gurbaksh Singh Chahal, is supporting several causes across the world. One of the most important goals of the organization is putting an end to child sex trafficking; however, there are other initiatives that focus on disaster relief and promoting education and equal opportunities for every child. For more information visit https://www.chahalfoundation.org

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor