The Chahal Foundation, a non-profit founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Gurbaksh Singh Chahal, is supporting several causes across the world. One of the most important goals of the organization is putting an end to child sex trafficking; however, there are other initiatives that focus on disaster relief and promoting education and equal opportunities for every child. For more information visit https://www.chahalfoundation.org
Gurbaksh Singh Chahal: Promoting Education for a Better Tomorrow
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 10:10 PM
