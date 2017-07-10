“The power of words is something that is often underestimated. Indeed, fighting poverty, illiteracy, child exploitation and supporting disaster relief requires much money and effort, not words, and we are often advised to talk less and do more. This is true, and yet not entirely so.” – Gurbaksh Chahal. To know more visit https://www.chahalfoundation.org/chahal-foundation-beginning/
How Gurbaksh Singh Chahal Never Underestimates the Power of Words
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 10:18 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment