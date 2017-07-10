Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 304 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

How Gurbaksh Singh Chahal Never Underestimates the Power of Words

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: Google
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 10:18 PM
Discuss:

“The power of words is something that is often underestimated. Indeed, fighting poverty, illiteracy, child exploitation and supporting disaster relief requires much money and effort, not words, and we are often advised to talk less and do more. This is true, and yet not entirely so.” – Gurbaksh Chahal. To know more visit https://www.chahalfoundation.org/chahal-foundation-beginning/

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor