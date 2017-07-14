“Life will not always be a bed of roses. Your dream job will not be handed to you on a silver platter. These are the simple realities of life. However, it doesn’t mean the opposite. You are not stuck in a bush of thorns, or permanently jobless.” – Gurbaksh Chahal. To know more visit https://belimitless.com/
Gurbaksh Chahal | Tips for Staying Motivated When Life Gets Tough
