Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 314 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal – CEO of BlueLithium

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 11:23 PM
Discuss:

Gurbaksh Chahal built his dream and sold it to millions, appearing everywhere from Oprah to Men's Health magazine. Inside the tech world, his advertising tech companies like Blue Lithium and Click Agents is sold for millions to match. He published a memoir, " The Dream: How I Learned the Risks and Rewards of Entrepreneurship and Made Millions " at 25. To know more visit www.gurbakshchahal.com

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor