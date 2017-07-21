The Chahal Foundation, a non-profit founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Gurbaksh Singh Chahal, is supporting several causes across the world. One of the most important goals of the organization is putting an end to child sex trafficking; however, there are other initiatives that focus on disaster relief and promoting education and equal opportunities for every child.
Gurbaksh Chahal – The Chahal Foundation
Fri Jul 21, 2017
