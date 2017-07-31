Life is a Big Empty Canvas by Gurbaksh Chahal

“Ignore the world. Keep doing you. And, eventually the world will have no option but to revere what you do best. Life is just a big empty canvas. You create your own art. And, then you decide how to turn it into a masterpiece.” - Gurbaksh Chahal. To watch more videos visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeELMlBYE3ObWYH-8nYomEQ