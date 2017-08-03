The tech entrepreneur started his first venture when he was 16 named “Click Agents” and sold it for $40 million. His second venture “Blue Lithium” was a big innovation in the field of online advertisement and Yahoo bought it for a hollering price of $300 million. With this, Gurbaksh Chahal at the age of 25, became one of the youngest millionaire. To know more visit www.chahalfoundation.com
The Chahal Foundation - By Gurbaksh Chahal
