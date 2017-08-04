Newsvine

gurbakshchahal

gurbakshchahal does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 358 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Gravity4 - Preparation for European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)Gravity4 Explains the European's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gurbakshchahal View Original Article: google
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 9:19 PM
Discuss:

European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), agreed in April of last year after four years of planning, to aim to bring new accountability obligations to both ‘handlers’ and ‘controllers’ of data which is introduced by Gurbaksh Chahal,CEO & Founder of Gravity4. To know more visit www.gurbakshchahal.com

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor