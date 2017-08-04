European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), agreed in April of last year after four years of planning, to aim to bring new accountability obligations to both ‘handlers’ and ‘controllers’ of data which is introduced by Gurbaksh Chahal,CEO & Founder of Gravity4. To know more visit www.gurbakshchahal.com
Gravity4 - Preparation for European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)Gravity4 Explains the European's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 9:19 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment