Gravity4 is the world’s first high-frequency machine-learning marketing OS, built to enhance the advertising and SaaS industries. It collates customer experience so marketers can target a customer throughout the entire purchase journey and across all consumer touch-points, regardless of delivery channel. To know more visit https://www.facebook.com/Gravity4/?ref=br_rs
Gurbaksh Chahal - CEO & Founder of Gravity4
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 10:54 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment