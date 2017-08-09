Gravity4 CEO- Gurbalsh Chahal- A Visionary

Gravity4, the US-based ad tech company, has acquired a 93.7% ownership stake in Pixels to gain entry into the South East Asia and Hong Kong markets. It plans on acquiring 6.3% of Pixels shares in the next few months and integrate Pixels into the Gravity4 Marketing Cloud. Gurbaksh Chahal is the ceo & founder of Gravity4. To know more visit https://gravity4.com/press/